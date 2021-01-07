KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank restated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.34.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $18.16 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 16.38%. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.92 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.11%.

In related news, Director Trina M. Evans sold 15,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $261,865.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 125,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

