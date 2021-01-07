KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $7.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.11. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DTE Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $7.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DTE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine cut DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on DTE Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $121.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average of $118.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $251,061.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total transaction of $93,184.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in DTE Energy by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after purchasing an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in DTE Energy by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

