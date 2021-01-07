KeyCorp Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Whiting Petroleum in a report issued on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Whiting Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. Whiting Petroleum has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $28.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.21.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $61.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.30 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLL. Lonestar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. KLS Diversified Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 36.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

