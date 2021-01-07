Keep3rV1 Trading Up 46.9% Over Last Week (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Keep3rV1 has a total market cap of $72.63 million and approximately $23.01 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can currently be bought for $363.16 or 0.00941719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00111776 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00450736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00244669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00055411 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Token Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

