Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.98% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

KZIA opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200 day moving average of $6.66. The company has a market cap of $87.41 million, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 2.82. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

