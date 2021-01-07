KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina expects that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year.

Get KAZ Minerals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of KAZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS KZMYY opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.85. KAZ Minerals has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.77.

About KAZ Minerals

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

See Also: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for KAZ Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KAZ Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.