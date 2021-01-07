KAZ Minerals (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.64

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 16525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

KZMYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Liberum Capital cut KAZ Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised KAZ Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

