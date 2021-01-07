Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Gap Up to $20.19

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.19, but opened at $23.50. Kaspien shares last traded at $23.47, with a volume of 103 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Kaspien from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $35.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.90% of Kaspien as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Kaspien Company Profile (NASDAQ:KSPN)

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

