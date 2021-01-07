Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s (JGHAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
