Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft’s (JGHAF) Buy Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

