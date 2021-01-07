Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

JBAXY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.25. 101,512 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,403. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.57.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

