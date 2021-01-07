JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) Sets New 12-Month High at $133.50

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 133.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 133.50 ($1.74), with a volume of 4337422 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.40 ($1.73).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 127.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 788.19. The company has a market cap of £159.96 million and a PE ratio of 0.71.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Inv Trust (JMG.L) (LON:JMG)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company’s objective is to maximize total return from emerging markets around the world through a diversified portfolio of underlying investments. It invests in a diversified spread of countries, industries and companies.

