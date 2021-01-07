JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTBX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Heat Biologics by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 708,948 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $366,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBX opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.37 and a twelve month high of $30.10.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.59 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Heat Biologics news, Director Edward B. Smith III sold 103,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $106,403.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. ValuEngine raised Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. The company's T-cell activation platform, includes two variations for intradermal administration, such as immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a dual-acting immunotherapy, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

