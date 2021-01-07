JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 3,954 Shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,954 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Fidus Investment were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 312,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,607 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $735,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the third quarter worth $391,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 33.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 150,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 41.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. Fidus Investment Co. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.68. The company has a market cap of $321.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $21.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.96 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

FDUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fidus Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Fidus Investment from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.70.

About Fidus Investment

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

