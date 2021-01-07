JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 2,521 Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA) by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZA. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.55. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74.

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

