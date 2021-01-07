JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $69.29 on Monday. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $72.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). Daimler had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $47.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Daimler will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

