JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Daimler to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Daimler from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $69.29 on Monday. Daimler has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $72.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $74.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 407.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.67.
About Daimler
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
