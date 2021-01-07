JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases Shares of 36,500 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 226.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 2,776,605.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,601 shares during the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average is $0.77. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $2.46.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and licensing small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology portfolio includes vaccines to prevent infectious diseases and biologics to address immunosuppression, cancer, and autoimmune diseases; and central nervous system (CNS) portfolio comprises small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

