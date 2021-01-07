JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $44,000 Stock Holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

PTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PTSI opened at $47.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $58.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.80 million, a P/E ratio of -28.09 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day moving average is $39.22.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.64. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $121.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

