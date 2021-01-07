JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $46.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BOOT. Craig Hallum lowered Boot Barn from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Boot Barn from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.69.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.65. Boot Barn has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 49.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

