JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) a €143.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($140.00) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MTU Aero Engines AG (MTX.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €167.00 ($196.47).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €207.00 ($243.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. MTU Aero Engines AG has a fifty-two week low of €97.76 ($115.01) and a fifty-two week high of €289.30 ($340.35). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €206.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €167.82.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

