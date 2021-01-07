Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Martin Capital Partners LLC

Martin Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 3.4% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,773 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,825 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,862,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,620,000 after buying an additional 949,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,472,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,745,000 after buying an additional 933,976 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $160.15. 229,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,865,104. The stock has a market cap of $421.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $160.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

