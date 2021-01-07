John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of HPF opened at $18.74 on Thursday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.20.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

