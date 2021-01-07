JMP Securities Raises Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $66.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.92.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Sunnova Energy International has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.02.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total transaction of $1,546,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock valued at $281,051,481 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

