Jetcoin (JET) Hits Market Cap of $304,775.62

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 7th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $304,775.62 and $865,524.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 70.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.24 or 0.00290865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00030337 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,039.28 or 0.02717555 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012941 BTC.

Jetcoin is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

