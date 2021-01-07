Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $2.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $5.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.34 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The energy company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative return on equity of 19.45% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $382.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.00 million.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ARCH. TheStreet downgraded Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $47.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Arch Resources has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 1,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,863 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after buying an additional 348,851 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,133,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,322,000.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

