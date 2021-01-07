Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS)

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $73.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.55 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMTS. BidaskClub raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Sierra Metals from $3.50 to $4.80 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.33.

SMTS opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. Sierra Metals has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sierra Metals stock. Cooperman Leon G grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) by 254.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 802,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,583 shares during the quarter. Cooperman Leon G owned 0.49% of Sierra Metals worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

