Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) PT Raised to $32.00

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $26.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,577. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Jefferies Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $26.74.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,840 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 490.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

See Also: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.