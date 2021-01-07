Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmony Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $36.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.09. Harmony Biosciences has a twelve month low of $28.97 and a twelve month high of $52.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $355,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $413,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $798,000. Institutional investors own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders. Its lead product includes WAKIX (pitolisant) for the treatment of pediatric patients suffering from narcolepsy. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc was formerly known as Harmony Biosciences II, Inc and changed its name to Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc in February 2020.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.