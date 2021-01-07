JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.39

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.39 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 483403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.33.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.52.
The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JD.com by 19.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 361.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
See Also: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.