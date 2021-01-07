JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Hits New 12-Month High at $93.39

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.39 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 483403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.52.

The company has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.95.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in JD.com by 880.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,682 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in JD.com by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,169,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter worth approximately $526,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JD.com by 19.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,698 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in JD.com by 361.8% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 29,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 22,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

