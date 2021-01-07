Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) were up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.90 and last traded at $33.19. Approximately 1,008,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 811,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.31.

Several analysts have commented on JHG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JHG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 14.0% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 8.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

