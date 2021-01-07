James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.95 Million

Brokerages expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will report sales of $168.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for James River Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $174.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $163.00 million. James River Group reported sales of $241.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full year sales of $643.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $637.50 million to $649.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $734.15 million, with estimates ranging from $693.20 million to $775.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover James River Group.

Get James River Group alerts:

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. James River Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JRVR. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Compass Point raised their price objective on James River Group from $56.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,147.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,267,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 102.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 125,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James River Group by 43.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 203,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 62,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.49. 2,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,995. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.23. James River Group has a twelve month low of $25.34 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on James River Group (JRVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.