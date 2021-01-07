J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Upgraded to “Buy” by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $165.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $150.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. 140166 upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens upped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.89.

JBHT opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.93. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $147.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 317.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 768,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,137,000 after buying an additional 584,568 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $67,487,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,431,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,949,000 after purchasing an additional 446,658 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 344,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 240,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 306.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after buying an additional 195,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

