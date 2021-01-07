IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IZEA. ValuEngine downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. IZEA Worldwide has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $83.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.04 million for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a negative net margin of 64.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in IZEA Worldwide stock. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of IZEA Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

