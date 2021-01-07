ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) Insider Mary Harris Buys 2,691 Shares

ITV plc (ITV.L) (LON:ITV) insider Mary Harris acquired 2,691 shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 107 ($1.40) per share, with a total value of £2,879.37 ($3,761.92).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 110.20 ($1.44) on Thursday. ITV plc has a 52-week low of GBX 50.06 ($0.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 151.52 ($1.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 76.81. The company has a market capitalization of £4.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITV plc (ITV.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. ITV plc (ITV.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 98.43 ($1.29).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

