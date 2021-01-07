ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $55.46

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.46 and traded as high as $59.18. ITOCHU shares last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 48,089 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered ITOCHU from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter. ITOCHU had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ITOCHU stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) by 192.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in ITOCHU were worth $9,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITOCHU Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells textile and garment materials, textiles, textile products, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

