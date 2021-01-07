ITO Utility Token (IUT) Market Cap Reaches $177,853.70

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, ITO Utility Token has traded 77.6% lower against the US dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market capitalization of $177,853.70 and $509.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00025405 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00111507 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.00 or 0.00448679 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00227557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00054706 BTC.

ITO Utility Token Token Profile

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. ITO Utility Token’s official website is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

