IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2.49

IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) (CVE:ISO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.49 and last traded at C$2.35, with a volume of 93088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.06.

Separately, Haywood Securities set a C$2.00 price target on shares of IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Get IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$232.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 32.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80.

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest each in the Radio, Larocque East, Geiger, and Thorburn Lake projects in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoEnergy Ltd. (ISO.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.