iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) (TSE:XRE) Stock Price Up 0.6%

iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) (TSE:XRE)’s share price traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.12 and last traded at C$16.11. 452,297 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 320,209 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.01.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.23.

Read More: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETF (XRE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.