iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 331,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,413 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 11.4% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $22,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 957.5% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.02. 4,068,186 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45.

