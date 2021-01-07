iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.76

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $54.76 and last traded at $54.76, with a volume of 83963 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $46.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 104.4% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 335,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,083,000 after purchasing an additional 171,596 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 270,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,550,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 104,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 16,580 shares during the period.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

