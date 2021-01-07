iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Sets New 52-Week High at $52.83

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.83 and last traded at $52.83, with a volume of 459366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,638,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $72,252,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after buying an additional 1,556,470 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

