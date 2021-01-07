iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.39

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.39 and last traded at $24.39, with a volume of 178974 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWA. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 14,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 94,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

