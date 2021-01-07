iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) were up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.82 and last traded at $23.69. Approximately 58,391 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 237,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.08.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 120.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 44,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,150,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,356,000 after purchasing an additional 436,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 108,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 72,456 shares during the last quarter.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.