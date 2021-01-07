iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) Stock Position Boosted by Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC

Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) by 95.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,168 shares during the period. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF makes up 2.2% of Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $4,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYY. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 114,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,178,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 16,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 239.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares during the last quarter.

IYY traded up $1.56 on Thursday, reaching $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 65,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,801. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.42. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $96.04.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

