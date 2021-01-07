iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.62

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $93.62 and last traded at $93.39, with a volume of 81281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.04.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,373,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,713,000 after purchasing an additional 570,906 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after buying an additional 1,179,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $827,968,000 after buying an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,198,000 after buying an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.