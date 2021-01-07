IRISnet Price Up 11.1% Over Last Week (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. IRISnet has a total market capitalization of $41.87 million and $5.06 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00025791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.33 or 0.00114970 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00468813 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00049818 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00231329 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.80 or 0.00056538 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet’s total supply is 2,002,278,913 coins and its circulating supply is 940,462,153 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork

IRISnet Coin Trading

IRISnet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

