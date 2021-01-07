IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.19. IRIDEX shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IRIX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 21.54% and a negative return on equity of 38.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IRIDEX stock. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC owned approximately 1.64% of IRIDEX worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

