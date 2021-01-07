IOTA Price Tops $0.38 (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000987 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded up 30.5% against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $1.07 billion and approximately $69.22 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00071879 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000129 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

