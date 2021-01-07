IONChain Achieves Market Cap of $361,436.17 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. One IONChain token can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and FCoin. In the last seven days, IONChain has traded 59.7% higher against the dollar. IONChain has a market cap of $361,436.17 and approximately $4,877.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00112830 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.66 or 0.00488977 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00049809 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.19 or 0.00237463 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016000 BTC.

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain . IONChain’s official message board is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org

IONChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

