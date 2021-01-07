INVO Bioscience, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:INVO)

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for INVO Bioscience in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on INVO Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ INVO opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -1.09. INVO Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $8.55.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. The company offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development; and INVOcell Retention device, a single-use modified diaphragm that includes holes to allow for natural drainage of vaginal fluids to aid in retention of the INVOcell device in the vaginal cavity during the incubation period.

