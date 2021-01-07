Investors Purchase Large Volume of iShares Select Dividend ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:DVY)

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 5,317 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 611% compared to the typical volume of 748 call options.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $99.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.68. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $107.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

